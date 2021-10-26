2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lucy’s Sweet Surrender to close after 64 years of serving baked goods to East side communities

Lucy's Sweet Surrender in Shaker Heights
Lucy's Sweet Surrender in Shaker Heights(Source: Lucy's Sweet Surrender Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Shaker Heights staple will soon be closing its doors for good after decades of business.

Lucy’s Sweet Surrender announced that the East side bakery, currently located along Chagrin Boulevard, will permanently close on Nov. 17.

“As sad as this last surrender is, we’re so grateful for all the sweet memories, special occasions, and joyful moments we’ve been able to share with those in our wonderful community.”

According to the bakery’s Facebook page, Lucy’s Sweet Surrender has operate for 64 years, beginning in the Buckeye Road community before moving to Shaker Heights in 1994.

