Man shoots 75-year-old wife several times before Mansfield Police standoff

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield Police confirmed a standoff ensued on Monday afternoon after a 75-year-old woman escaped from her home after being shot by her 64-year-old husband several times.

Police were sent to the 610 block of Scholl Road at approximately 3:31 p.m. on Oct. 25 after getting a 911 call from a neighbor saying a woman just showed up at their home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to MPD.

Officers and Mansfield Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

MPD said the victim was alert and spoke with investigators at the ER as she remains in the care of medical personnel with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers went to the victim’s home and tried to reach the victim’s husband, but they were unable to get in contact with the husband, MPD said.

A perimeter was set up around the house and nearby homes were evacuated for safety, according to MPD.

The Crisis Negotiation Team tried to persuade the suspect to come out from the house using a PA system and phone, but officers and CNT staff were never able to get in contact with the suspect, MPD said.

MPD said authorities entered the house around 6:45 p.m. and found the suspect dead.

His identity and cause of death have not been released at this time.

Investigators and crime scene personnel continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.