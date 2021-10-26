2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man shoots 75-year-old wife several times before Mansfield Police standoff

(Source: Mansfield Police Department)
(Source: Mansfield Police Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield Police confirmed a standoff ensued on Monday afternoon after a 75-year-old woman escaped from her home after being shot by her 64-year-old husband several times.

Police were sent to the 610 block of Scholl Road at approximately 3:31 p.m. on Oct. 25 after getting a 911 call from a neighbor saying a woman just showed up at their home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to MPD.

Officers and Mansfield Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

MPD said the victim was alert and spoke with investigators at the ER as she remains in the care of medical personnel with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers went to the victim’s home and tried to reach the victim’s husband, but they were unable to get in contact with the husband, MPD said.

A perimeter was set up around the house and nearby homes were evacuated for safety, according to MPD.

The Crisis Negotiation Team tried to persuade the suspect to come out from the house using a PA system and phone, but officers and CNT staff were never able to get in contact with the suspect, MPD said.

MPD said authorities entered the house around 6:45 p.m. and found the suspect dead.

His identity and cause of death have not been released at this time.

Investigators and crime scene personnel continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Green curtain found
‘Now we know’: New clues in the Amy Mihaljevic case
Family pleas for return of dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station
Family pleas for return of dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station
Montville police ask parents to be on the alert for a black Dodge Challenger that has...
Police urge Medina County parents to be on alert for driver behaving suspiciously around kids
Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering ex-girlfriend inside Canton-area Bob Evans
Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering ex-girlfriend inside Canton-area Bob Evans