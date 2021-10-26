2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man who sold images of child sexual abuse online sentenced to 7 to 10 years in prison in Cuyahoga County

(WRDW)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who sold images of child sexual abuse to an undercover investigator has been sentenced to seven to 10 and a half years in prison.

In September, Matthew Elliot, 40, pleaded guilty to 18 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to a media release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Elliot was arrested in December after Berea police received a tip that someone was selling child sexual abuse material online.

Police sent that tip to Ohio’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who located the website and an advertisement selling the materials from Cleveland and Lakewood locations, the release said.

“I have very nice videos available for whoever may be interested. I have some screen shots posted on here of what I have available,” the advertisement read.

Elliot sold the materials to a special investigator for $200 and, once he was paid, sent hundreds of images containing child sexual abuse, the release said.

He will be listed as a tier II sex offender and he is required to register with the state every 180 days for 25 years.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Amy Mihaljevic
32 years later, Mark Mihaljevic still hopeful his daughter’s killer will be found
A family isn’t worried about their car that was stolen at a Maple Heights gas station on...
Reward offered for return of pup stolen in Maple Heights
The Summit County Sheriff is urging parents to check where sex offenders live before kids go...
Summit County Sheriff urges parents to check sex offender registry before heading out for Trick-or-Treating
A handful of the firearms seized by the Akron Police Department so far in 2021. By Oct. 1,...
Crime is down in Akron. Here’s what police changed.