Man who sold images of child sexual abuse online sentenced to 7 to 10 years in prison in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who sold images of child sexual abuse to an undercover investigator has been sentenced to seven to 10 and a half years in prison.

In September, Matthew Elliot, 40, pleaded guilty to 18 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to a media release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Elliot was arrested in December after Berea police received a tip that someone was selling child sexual abuse material online.

Police sent that tip to Ohio’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, who located the website and an advertisement selling the materials from Cleveland and Lakewood locations, the release said.

“I have very nice videos available for whoever may be interested. I have some screen shots posted on here of what I have available,” the advertisement read.

Elliot sold the materials to a special investigator for $200 and, once he was paid, sent hundreds of images containing child sexual abuse, the release said.

He will be listed as a tier II sex offender and he is required to register with the state every 180 days for 25 years.

