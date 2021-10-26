Non-profit ‘Us Together’ is on artistic mission to make change for new immigrants, refugees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The non-profit “Us Together” is on an artistic mission to make a change.

“We have some really talented artists that I’m so excited for the community to learn more about and see their work in person as well,” said developmental specialist Liv Randall.

Those artists who descended to Cuyahoga County as refugees and immigrants themselves put together an art exhibition called “Making Home.”

“We really wanted this to be an inclusive event, so we just didn’t find the biggest local artist in Cleveland. We wanted anyone to participate that wanted to be a part of it,” she said.

Cleveland is expecting the most refugees since the Clinton administration and US Together is excited to do its part.

Randall told 19 news the exhibition will help welcome refugees and immigrants to the Cleveland area.

“They absolutely blew my mind. They are huge pieces. You can’t understand how beautiful they are until you see them in person,” Randall added.

Randall said she was caught off guard by the beauty of the pieces.

The exhibition will be on display starting Nov. 5 at Current Gallery.

A total of 11 artists will have their work presented. That’s in addition to 13 pieces of art from local refugee and immigrant CMSD students.

