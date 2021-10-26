2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy and chilly today with showers and drizzle

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A blast of colder air has settled into Ohio today. Winds out of the north will gust over 40 mph at times along the lakeshore. Not a pretty day. Areas of drizzle and some lake effect showers around. Temperatures basically hold steady around the 50 degree mark all day. More drizzle at times tonight. A few lake effect showers. Temperatures will be in the 40s overnight. The wind will slowly relax. We kept tomorrow dry. Trapped low level moisture in the atmosphere will lead to widespread low clouds. Afternoon temperatures 55 to 60 degrees. A major storm will be getting its act together to our southwest Thursday. Mostly cloudy sky during the day. High temperatures sneak back up into the 60s. Rain develops Thursday night. Friday will be nasty.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

19
19 First Alert Forecast - 10/25/2021
19
19 First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms Monday afternoon, some strong to severe
19 First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms Monday afternoon, some strong to severe
19 First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms Monday afternoon, some strong to severe
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Rain and storms on Monday afternoon, colder and windier by Tuesday