Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy and chilly today with showers and drizzle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A blast of colder air has settled into Ohio today. Winds out of the north will gust over 40 mph at times along the lakeshore. Not a pretty day. Areas of drizzle and some lake effect showers around. Temperatures basically hold steady around the 50 degree mark all day. More drizzle at times tonight. A few lake effect showers. Temperatures will be in the 40s overnight. The wind will slowly relax. We kept tomorrow dry. Trapped low level moisture in the atmosphere will lead to widespread low clouds. Afternoon temperatures 55 to 60 degrees. A major storm will be getting its act together to our southwest Thursday. Mostly cloudy sky during the day. High temperatures sneak back up into the 60s. Rain develops Thursday night. Friday will be nasty.

