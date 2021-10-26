2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohioans warned of marijuana edibles masquerading as major snack, candy brands

The warning comes as children and parents alike get started on their Halloween prep.
Ohio AG Dave Yost is warning about illegal cannabis products impersonating major snack brands.
Ohio AG Dave Yost is warning about illegal cannabis products impersonating major snack brands.(Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohioans should be on the lookout this Halloween for illegal and “dangerous” cannabis edibles and hemp derivatives masquerading as popular snack and candy brands, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

AG Dave Yost issued the warning to Ohio parents on Monday.

Our media partners at the Enquirer asked Yost’s office if they’d ever actually heard of marijuana edibles making their way into trick-or-treat bags. Their answer: “No.”

Moreover, the picture Yost’s office provided to news outlets [above] appears to have unclear origins, according to the Enquirer.

Nevertheless, Yost warned of “real and devastating consequences” for children who ingest levels of THC found in the fakes his office mentions.

“Parents need to be extra cautious, especially around Halloween, that these copycat products don’t wind up in treat bags,” he said.

Medical marijuana is legal for adults in Ohio; marijuana sold for general consumption is not.

A single serving of medical marijuana contains 10mg of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. A multiple-serving package sold in Ohio must contain fewer than 100mgs of THC in total.

Yost says some of the copycat candies and snacks pictured above contain as much as 1,000mgs of THC.

He cites a Department of Homeland Security report that incidents of child overdoses on cannabis foods are rising.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Drug and Poison Information Center reported 79 cases of child ingestion in 2020, a 108-percent increase over 2019.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says children may become very sick if they consume edibles. They may have problems walking or sitting up, or may have a hard time breathing.

Parents who suspect their child has eaten If your child is sick and you suspect he or she has eaten food containing high amounts of THC should call the Central Ohio Poison Center Hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

Consumers who encounter look-alike cannabis edibles are encouraged to file a consumer complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Sheriff identifies woman found wrapped in plastic on Tuscarawas County road
Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July...
Roller derby team claims ‘consumer confusion,’ sues Cleveland Indians over use of Guardians name
Amherst police step up patrols due to burglaries
Lorain man arrested for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound
Lorain man arrested for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound
A woman was stabbed by her boyfriend during a standoff with police that lasted for hours and...
Lake County woman in hospital after boyfriend stabbed her before he was shot to death by deputies