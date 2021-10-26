2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police find live grenade in car during Florida traffic stop

By WESH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired tag and found a grenade in his truck

It happened on Monday in Flagler County.

A deputy searched Louis Branson’s vehicle after discovering he was also driving with a license that had been suspended since 2019.

During the search, the deputy discovered a grenade, which responding bomb squad officers determined was live. They took the weapon to a remote location and detonated it.

Branson told authorities he found the grenade while cleaning out a veteran’s home.

Officials said he’s lucky it never blew up in his vehicle.

Charges for carrying it could be added to the charges he is already facing for traffic violations and the drug paraphernalia investigators also found in his vehicle.

Branson has previous convictions in Florida and Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

