Police looking for vehicle that struck, killed pedestrian on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help locating the driver who struck and killed a 38-year-old pedestrian and drove away early Tuesday morning, according to a police media release.

The crash occurred on St. Clair Avenue near the intersection with East 78th Street around 2 a.m., police said.

The victim was in the eastbound lane of St. Clair when he was struck — possibly by a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.

He was taken to University Hospitals where he died, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 216-623-5290.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

