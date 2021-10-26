Police urge Medina County parents to be on alert for driver behaving suspiciously around kids

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Montville police are asking parents in housing developments in central and eastern Medina County to keep an eye out for the driver of a car who has reportedly been behaving suspiciously around young children.

Several law enforcement agencies in Medina County have received calls and noted posts on social media about the driver of a black Dodge Challenger driving slowly when young children are outside playing, blocking intersections and reportedly taking photos of children, according to a department Facebook post.

The vehicle has a silver gas cap and damage to the back driver’s side bumper, the post said.

Police say the calls and messages from alarmed parents have not gone unnoticed, and they are working with neighboring agencies to prevent “nefarious activity.”

Authorities are asking parents to keep an eye out for the vehicle, immediately contact law enforcement if they see anything suspicious, and record any suspicious activity.

The police specified that they do not need the public’s help identifying the person or the vehicle.

What they are asking is that people give them a call when something doesn’t seem right and that they record any suspicious activities of the driver.

“We would ask that you call us first, so we can immediately respond,” the post said.

Police added that posting photos and videos on social media instead of calling the police is not helpful.

If you live in Granger, Guilford, Hinckley or Sharon Township call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 330-725-6631, in Medina or Montville Townships call the Medina dispatch center at 330-725-7777, and in Brunswick or Brunswick Hills Township call the Brunswick dispatch center at 330-225-9111.

