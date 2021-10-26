2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police urge Medina County parents to be on alert for driver behaving suspiciously around kids

Law enforcement in Medina County have received calls about a Dodge Challenger involved in suspicious activity
Montville police ask parents to be on the alert for a black Dodge Challenger that has...
Montville police ask parents to be on the alert for a black Dodge Challenger that has reportedly been behaving suspiciously around young children.(Montville police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Montville police are asking parents in housing developments in central and eastern Medina County to keep an eye out for the driver of a car who has reportedly been behaving suspiciously around young children.

Several law enforcement agencies in Medina County have received calls and noted posts on social media about the driver of a black Dodge Challenger driving slowly when young children are outside playing, blocking intersections and reportedly taking photos of children, according to a department Facebook post.

The vehicle has a silver gas cap and damage to the back driver’s side bumper, the post said.

Police say the calls and messages from alarmed parents have not gone unnoticed, and they are working with neighboring agencies to prevent “nefarious activity.”

Authorities are asking parents to keep an eye out for the vehicle, immediately contact law enforcement if they see anything suspicious, and record any suspicious activity.

The police specified that they do not need the public’s help identifying the person or the vehicle.

What they are asking is that people give them a call when something doesn’t seem right and that they record any suspicious activities of the driver.

“We would ask that you call us first, so we can immediately respond,” the post said.

Police added that posting photos and videos on social media instead of calling the police is not helpful.

If you live in Granger, Guilford, Hinckley or Sharon Township call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 330-725-6631, in Medina or Montville Townships call the Medina dispatch center at 330-725-7777, and in Brunswick or Brunswick Hills Township call the Brunswick dispatch center at 330-225-9111.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Green curtain found
‘Now we know’: New clues in the Amy Mihaljevic case
(Source: Mansfield Police Department)
Man shoots 75-year-old wife several times before Mansfield Police standoff
Family pleas for return of dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station
Family pleas for return of dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station
Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering ex-girlfriend inside Canton-area Bob Evans
Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering ex-girlfriend inside Canton-area Bob Evans