Reward offered for return of pup stolen in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A family whose dog was stolen last week in Maple Heights is asking everyone to be on the lookout for their missing pup.

“We are just devastated,” said Lizz Perry, whose dog, Kota, was in the backseat of a vehicle stolen from a gas station.

The vehicle, which was taken from the Sunoco at the corner of Warrensville Center and Rockside roads, has since been recovered.

But the black miniature Goldendoodle remains missing.

Since, last Wednesday, it’s been a non-stop search for Kota.

PLEASE SHARE!!



Reward now being offered for Kota’s safe return—



Last week, a car was stolen from a Maple Heights, OH gas station.



Kota, a black Goldendoodle, was in the backseat.



Police have since found the car, but Kota is still missing 💔#MissingDog #Ohio #FindKota pic.twitter.com/xOM0SIU8iX — Kristin Mazur (@KMazurNews) October 24, 2021

“We are all looking. Friends are looking. Friends of friends are looking. People we don’t even know are looking,” said Perry Monday. “We are trying our very best to get as much information out about it as possible.”

It’s been a trying week for Perry with minutes feeling like hours and hours feeling days.

“We can’t eat, we can’t sleep,” she said.

A $500 reward is now being offered for Kota’s safe return.

The money was raised via GoFundMe and some of it was donated by strangers.

“We have so many people praying for us,” Perry said.

She adds that she’s immensely thankful for the outpouring of support and is trying to remain positive and hopeful, though is growing angry with every day that passes.

“We have to believe that God is going to answer those prayers and is going to return Kota to us,” she said.

If you have any information on Kota’s whereabouts you’re asked to call the Maple Heights Police Department.

