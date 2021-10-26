2 Strong 4 Bullies
RTA swears in their newest K9 officer

RTA K9 Officer Nico (Source: WOIO)
RTA K9 Officer Nico (Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The newest member of the Transit Police of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) was sworn in Tuesday morning.

RTA K9 Nico was sworn in on Oct. 26, 2021.
RTA K9 Nico was sworn in on Oct. 26, 2021.((Source: WOIO))

K9 Officer Nico comes from Hungary and is trained in explosives detection.

Nico, a male Belgian Malinois, is replacing K9 Officer Cobra who retired in Dec. of 2020.

Nico’s handler is Officer Seah Mahon, who started with the department in 2016.

Officer Mahon and Nico trained together at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas.

“We are proud to welcome Nico to Transit Police,” said RTA’s Chief Deirdre Jones. “Nico is the first of what we hope will be many new hires to the RTA police force. His presence rounds out the K-9 team and we are excited to have him on board.”

RTA now has a total of eight K9 officers.

RTA officials said they are also hiring full and part-time workers. Those interested in applying should click here.

