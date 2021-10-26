Submerged cars, flooding from water main break cause lane closures on I-90 east of downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews closed several lanes on I-90 near the East 55th Street interchange due to flooding from a water main break near the roadway.

Due to a water main break, three lanes of traffic are closed on I-90 East in the area of East 55th Street. The South Marginal is also closed in that area. First responders are assisting multiple motorists in disabled vehicles due to flooding. Please avoid the area. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 26, 2021

A photo and live video from the Ohio Department of Transportation show at least two cars submerged in the water up to the vehicles’ headlights.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-90 eastbound near E. 55th St. has multiple lane closures due to standing water. Please use an alternate route, use caution in the area, and check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/qaWnL6noy4 — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) October 26, 2021

Crews from the Cleveland Water Department were requested to the interstate issue, which was first reported around 11 a.m., to shut off the water.

Police and ODOT officials were on scene to direct traffic around the standing water.

This is a developing story.

