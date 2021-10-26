Submerged cars, flooding from water main break cause lane closures on I-90 east of downtown Cleveland
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews closed several lanes on I-90 near the East 55th Street interchange due to flooding from a water main break near the roadway.
A photo and live video from the Ohio Department of Transportation show at least two cars submerged in the water up to the vehicles’ headlights.
Crews from the Cleveland Water Department were requested to the interstate issue, which was first reported around 11 a.m., to shut off the water.
Police and ODOT officials were on scene to direct traffic around the standing water.
This is a developing story.
