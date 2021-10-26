2 Strong 4 Bullies
Summit County Sheriff urges parents to check sex offender registry before heading out for Trick-or-Treating

The Summit County Sheriff is urging parents to check where sex offenders live before kids go trick-or-treating.
The Summit County Sheriff is urging parents to check where sex offenders live before kids go trick-or-treating.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff Kandy Fatheree is urging parents to check the county sex offender registry before sending children out for Trick-or-Treating.

We don’t want to scare residents or discourage families from enjoying the Halloween fun, but it is important that parents know ahead of time which homes they might want to avoid when Trick-or-Treating or engaging in other door-to-door activities,” Fatheree wrote in a media release.

The release cited statistics from OffenderWatch.com that said that 80% of Americans live within one mile of a registered sex offender.

The sheriff said that parents should accompany their children and Trick-or-Treating and to talk to them about the dangers of predators.

“Explain to your child that most people are good and do not want to hurt them, but that there is someone in their neighborhood who did hurt another person and should be avoided,” said Fatheree in the release. “Use the opportunity as a learning experience with your child, and develop a plan with them around what they should do if approached by such an individual.”

For more tips on how to talk to your children about sex offenders, check out OffenderWatch.com.

You can search for sex offenders registered in your neighborhood here.

