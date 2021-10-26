GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Geneva-on-the-Lake Police urge the community to come forward and identify the man who attempted to break into the department’s very own police garage on Oct. 14.

Police said if the suspect “has the audacity to do that, I’m sure he could be pedaling around your home or business, looking for avenues to deprive you of your belongings.”

The suspect’s outfit led police to call him “Arthur ‘Fonzie’ Fonzarelli” of Happy Days in their Facebook report with the photos below:

Suspect tries to break in to Geneva-on-the-Lake Police garage (Geneva-on-the-Lake Police)

Call Geneva-on-the-Lake Police at 440-466-8196 if you recognize this “Fonzie” suspect or have any other information on this attempted break-in.

