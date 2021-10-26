Weapon found in Akron high school student’s book bag

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron high school student is under investigation, after school officials said he brought a weapon to school.

Akron school officials said the teenager attends Kenmore-Garfield High School on 13th Street SW.

The weapon was found on Oct. 20.

According to school officials, a security officer was notified the student might have drugs in his book bag.

During a search of the book bag, the officer found the weapon.

School officials added there were no drugs in the book bag.

