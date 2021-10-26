2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Weapon found in Akron high school student’s book bag

((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron high school student is under investigation, after school officials said he brought a weapon to school.

Akron school officials said the teenager attends Kenmore-Garfield High School on 13th Street SW.

The weapon was found on Oct. 20.

According to school officials, a security officer was notified the student might have drugs in his book bag.

During a search of the book bag, the officer found the weapon.

School officials added there were no drugs in the book bag.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

RTA K9 Officer Nico (Source: WOIO)
RTA swears in their newest K9 officer
Randa Lewis and her husband are driving from Alabama to attend their first Rock Hall Induction...
Out-of-towners prepare to visit Cleveland for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Induction Ceremony
Cleveland Clinic launches breast cancer vaccine study
FILE
1-year-old child fatally shot by another toddler who found unsecured gun, Canton police say