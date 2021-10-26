Woman’s body wrapped in plastic found on Tuscarawas County road

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A person on their way to work spotted a body wrapped in plastic on the side of a road Tuesday morning.

According to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell, the body of a woman was found lying along White Bridge Road, off of SR 416 at the base of Seven-Mile Drive in Goshen Township around 6:37 a.m.

Sheriff Campbell said the body is that of a heavyset woman, possibly bi-racial or Black, with dark, curly hair in a pony tail. Her body also has a surgical scar.

The Tuscarawas County coroner will now do an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Sheriff Campbell said foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information should call the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office at 330-339-2000.

