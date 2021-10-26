2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Woman’s body wrapped in plastic found on Tuscarawas County road

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A person on their way to work spotted a body wrapped in plastic on the side of a road Tuesday morning.

According to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell, the body of a woman was found lying along White Bridge Road, off of SR 416 at the base of Seven-Mile Drive in Goshen Township around 6:37 a.m.

Sheriff Campbell said the body is that of a heavyset woman, possibly bi-racial or Black, with dark, curly hair in a pony tail. Her body also has a surgical scar.

The Tuscarawas County coroner will now do an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Sheriff Campbell said foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information should call the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office at 330-339-2000.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Deputies kill armed man after an hours-long standoff in Lake County
Welcoming new immigrants
Non-profit ‘Us Together’ is on artistic mission to make change for new immigrants, refugees
Lucy's Sweet Surrender in Shaker Heights
Lucy’s Sweet Surrender in Shaker Heights to close after 64 years
Flooding on I-90
Submerged cars, flooding from water main break cause lane closures on I-90 east of downtown Cleveland