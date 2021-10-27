2 Strong 4 Bullies
Amazon delivery van driver charged with drunken driving, Solon police say

Bottle of bourbon found in Amazon delivery van(Source: Solon police)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said a man driving an Amazon delivery van was arrested and charged with OVI over the weekend.

Emergency dispatchers received a report of an erratic driver in the area of SOM Center Road near Cromwell Drive on Oct. 24 at approximately 5 p.m.

Police found the driver of the blue Dodge Amazon van, identified as 31-year-old Conlin Sersig, on SOM Center Road near Pettibone weaving the vehicle on the roadway and, eventually, over a curb.

An officer stopped Sersig, of West Salem, Okla., and observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from him and inside the van.

Sersig denied drinking, but police said he was arrested after doing poorly on field sobriety tests. His blood alcohol content was measured at 0.284. In Ohio, the legal BAC level is 0.08.

According to police, an open bottle of bourbon was found following Sersig’s arrest.

The police activity was captured on body and dash camera video.

Sersig faces three misdemeanor charges, including OVI, prohibited BAC, and driving in marked lanes.

Amazon said in a statement that Sersig is no longer delivering for the company:

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages. This driver is no longer delivering packages for Amazon.”

The delivery vehicle was later turned back over to Amazon staff.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

