Amherst Police Department on scene for trailer park explosion

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Amherst Police Department confirmed that an explosion occurred at a trailer park on Crest Drive in Amherst Township.

Trailer homes were involved in the explosion, but the fire department was unsure exactly how many.

One person has been transported to the hospital, according to the fire department.

A 19 News crew is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story.

