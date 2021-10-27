Amherst police step up patrols due to burglaries
Published: Oct. 27, 2021
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Amherst police are stepping up patrols in several neighborhoods, due to burglaries throughout Lorain County.
According to Amherst police, the burglaries happened in/near cluster homes and condominium complexes over the past several years.
Law enforcement officials now believe the burglaries may be related.
Amherst police are also asking homeowners to lock their doors, leave their lights and tv on when they are not home and use floodlights.
