Amherst police step up patrols due to burglaries

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Amherst police are stepping up patrols in several neighborhoods, due to burglaries throughout Lorain County.

Please see attached release regarding an increase in burglaries: Posted by Amherst Police Department on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

According to Amherst police, the burglaries happened in/near cluster homes and condominium complexes over the past several years.

Law enforcement officials now believe the burglaries may be related.

Amherst police are also asking homeowners to lock their doors, leave their lights and tv on when they are not home and use floodlights.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.