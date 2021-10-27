Armed man killed by deputies after an hours-long standoff in Lake County identified

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Julia Bingel and Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 57-year-old man was shot and killed by Lake County Sheriff Deputies after he pointed a rifle at them early Tuesday morning outside a home in Leroy Township, said Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno.

Detective Bureau Commander Lt. Larry Harpster identified him as Scott S. Wright.

Sheriff Leonbruno said deputies were called to the home on Leroy-Center Road around 3 a.m. when the man called 911 and said he was going to kill someone.

When deputies arrived, they said Wright was holding a 60-year-old woman at gunpoint.

Deputies were able to convince him to release the woman.

Once freed, the woman told deputies Wright came to her house and confronted her about their relationship, and then stabbed her several times.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Her name is not being released.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called to the scene and they talked for hours to Wright as he barricaded himself.

Sheriff Leonbruno said he refused to come out and would appear in the windows and garage area armed with a long gun and handgun, often pointing it out the window.

He could also be seen and heard breaking windows and pouring what appeared to be gasoline in the home, said Sheriff Leonbruno.

Around 9 a.m., Wright began starting fires inside the home and then walked into the backyard with a gun in his hand and his finger on the trigger, said the sheriff.

According to Sheriff Leonbruno, Wright would not put down the weapon, so deputies fired non-lethal rounds at him.

When Wright still refused to lower the weapon, deputies fired in self-defense, said Sheriff Leonbruno.

Wright was pronounced dead at Tri-Point Hospital.

Scott S. Wright
Scott S. Wright(Lake County Sheriff)

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake County Arson Investigative Unit, and BCI, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

