Baker Mayfield: Playing Sunday “absolutely” a possibility

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield practiced Wednesday and is hopeful he can play Sunday against Pittsburgh.

“Absolutely,” Mayfield said when asked if playing was a possibility.

“If you go out there, you are scared and you are timid, that is how you really get hurt seriously. I can’t do that. Like I said, trying to get the strength back and be able to go as close to 100 percent as possible. If that is not the case, then we trust the guys we have out there. You guys saw that. We came out with the win with kind of a manufactured team, and (QB) Case (Keenum) did a great job.”

