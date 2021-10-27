Bedford High to remain closed until next week as school works toward safety plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford High School students will remain on a remote learning plan until, at the earliest, Wednesday of next week as the district continues to work on a plan to ensure student safety at the high school.

District administrators decided to close the high school starting this week because of several fights and the threat of further violence inside and outside of the school.

A large fight at the football game at the school last Friday night ended with Bedford police arresting a 20-year-old man who had a gun.

That man, who is not a Bedford resident, was involved in a brawl inside the stadium and was kicked out and subsequently involved in a fight outside of the stadium when police got involved and made the arrest.

The district has delayed re-opening the high school stating that they need more time to bring in security equipment and to hire security personnel.

Having to shut down the school due to violence has been disappointing, to say the least, to many in the community, including recent Bedford High Graduate Nyah Blythewood.

“It’s really disheartening to see the kids who already had to go through the struggle of online school, and now they’re having the negative effect of other people messing them up, and they can’t go to school,” she said.

Others who live in the community had harsh words for what was playing out at the high school.

“It’s disgusting to be quite frank about it,” said Sam Smith, who lives not far from the high school.

Smith believes it is just a handful of students that are causing a problem for the large majority of those who would just prefer to get back to classes as usual.

“Hopefully, they’ll increase security and get things buttoned up and get things back to a safe level where kids can go and learn without any concerns for their safety,” he said.

The district informed parents that they understand that some students will be emotionally impacted by the recurring violence in the school and subsequent school closure and that resources will be made available for students struggling with those concerns when they return.

