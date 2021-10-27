Bedford High School extends remote learning to install security upgrades

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford High School students will be working remotely for another week, the district has announced.

Following a string of threats and violence, Bedford High School decided to switch students to remote learning as they examined their security policies. According to the Bedford PTSA, that has been extended through Tuesday, November 2nd.

Jeff Slawson spoke to school security expert Ken Trump about if it’s a good idea to use remote learning for security issues.

The message from Superintendent Dr. Andrea Celico reads:

“We have decided to extend remote learning at the high school through at least next Tuesday, November 2. Please remember there is no school on November 2 due to a professional development day for staff. We anticipate students returning to the building and to in-person instruction on Wednesday, November 3. Some of the security enhancements we’re making involve additional equipment and personnel. It will take more time to prepare all of these upgrades before students return to the building. We want to ensure that our students and our staff feel safe. Additionally, high school administrators plan to meet with students upon their return. We understand that many students are struggling emotionally right now, and we are also emphasizing our social-emotional programs.”

