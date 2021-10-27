Canton City Fire Department cadet saves cat from dryer vent
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton City Fire Department cadet saved the day when he rescued a cat from a dryer vent Tuesday.
Tyler Shaffer “drew the short end of the stick on a public service call earlier today,” a Canton Fire Department Facebook post.
Shaffer crawled under a porch to free a cat stuck in a dryer vent, the post said.
“Way to take one for the Truck 4 team, Shaffer,” the fire department wrote.
