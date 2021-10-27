Canton City Fire Department cadet saves cat from dryer vent

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton City Fire Department cadet saved the day when he rescued a cat from a dryer vent Tuesday.

Tyler Shaffer “drew the short end of the stick on a public service call earlier today,” a Canton Fire Department Facebook post.

Shaffer crawled under a porch to free a cat stuck in a dryer vent, the post said.

“Way to take one for the Truck 4 team, Shaffer,” the fire department wrote.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.