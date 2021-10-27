2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton City Fire Department cadet saves cat from dryer vent

A city of Canton Fire Department cadet rescued a cat from a dryer vent Tuesday.
A city of Canton Fire Department cadet rescued a cat from a dryer vent Tuesday.(City of Canton Fire Department)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton City Fire Department cadet saved the day when he rescued a cat from a dryer vent Tuesday.

Tyler Shaffer “drew the short end of the stick on a public service call earlier today,” a Canton Fire Department Facebook post.

Shaffer crawled under a porch to free a cat stuck in a dryer vent, the post said.

“Way to take one for the Truck 4 team, Shaffer,” the fire department wrote.

