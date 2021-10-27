CDC grants $100,000 to local group to boost vaccinations among Black Americans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Centers for Disease Control is providing a near $100,000 boost to a local group to encourage higher COVID vaccination rates among African Americans.

The funds were awarded to the Cleveland Minority Organ and Tissue Transplant Education Program, or MOTTEP which aims to dispel misinformation on the COVID vaccine.

“I”m not wearing this mask for the rest of my life,” Executive Director Linda Kimble said. “I’m going to be out there fighting for us.”

As Ohioans continue to schedule their vaccinations, the state’s Black community has lagged behind. The Ohio Department of Health calculates 51% of White residents are vaccinated against COVID-19, as opposed to only 39% of Black residents.

“We’re going to be able to educate our Black community on the importance of getting the vaccine,” Kimble said.

MOTTEP’s leaders see misinformation as the biggest hurdle for the Black community, similar to other Clevelanders who are vaccine-hesitant. A crucial portion of the grant funds will go towards community outreach, making sure the organization and its members speak directly to potential vaccine recipients.

“The message needs to come from someone who looks like you,” Kimble added.

Both Kimble and Program Coordinator Tiffany Stately hope more of their neighbors can find the information necessary to make a good decision.

“When you have good information, you can make a choice,” Stately said.

