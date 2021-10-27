Cleveland recycling program registration deadline now Nov. 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland extended the registration deadline to the bi-weekly, opt-in curbside recycling program to Nov. 5.

All Cleveland residents and homeowners who live in a single-family household or multi-family building up to four units serviced by the City of Cleveland Division of Waste are eligible to participate in the curbside recycling program.

Residents are asked to sign a pledge to follow all curbside recycling guidelines as a condition of participation.

That pledge can be found by clicking here.

To register online, click here for the opt-in form, or call 216-664-3030 and agree to the recycling program guidelines.

The city of Cleveland said drop-off recycling containers will also be available to Cleveland residents when recycling services resume at the following locations:

East Side: Corner of East 55th and Euclid Avenue (24-hour access)

West Side- 3727 Ridge Road (Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

Visit www.cuyahogarecycles.org to learn more about proper recycling and disposal of household materials.

