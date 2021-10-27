Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in killing of Warrensville Heights teen

WARRENVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the prosecution of those involved in the murder of an 18-year-old in July.

On July 3, Christian Martin Wagoner was shot multiple times near the intersection of Warrensville Center and Gladstone roads in Warrensville Heights, according to a Cuyahoga County media release.

As Wagoner lay in the street, just a short distance from his home, he call his mother on her cell phone.

She found her son lying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds, the release said.

He died a short time later.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25CRIME or to submit a tip online at 25crime.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.