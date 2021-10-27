2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in killing of Warrensville Heights teen

(Pexels)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the prosecution of those involved in the murder of an 18-year-old in July.

On July 3, Christian Martin Wagoner was shot multiple times near the intersection of Warrensville Center and Gladstone roads in Warrensville Heights, according to a Cuyahoga County media release.

As Wagoner lay in the street, just a short distance from his home, he call his mother on her cell phone.

She found her son lying in the street suffering from several gunshot wounds, the release said.

He died a short time later.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25CRIME or to submit a tip online at 25crime.com.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Elyria Police Ofc. John Juker
Elyria Police officer faces domestic violence, criminal damaging charges
FILE
1-year-old fatally shot by toddler who found unsecured gun, Canton police say
Police looking for vehicle that struck, killed pedestrian on Cleveland’s East Side
20-year-old dies after May shooting on Cleveland’s East Side