2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station returned safe and sound

Dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station found safe and sound
Dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station found safe and sound(WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Kristin Mazur
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A family can finally breathe a sigh of relief knowing their beloved dog is back home where he belongs nearly a week after he was taken by car thieves while still in the backseat.

Dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station found safe and sound
Dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station found safe and sound(WOIO)

The family wasn’t worried about their car that was stolen at the Maple Heights Sunoco on Warrensville Center Road on Oct. 20... they only cared about their furry best friend.

“He’s my companion, my partner in crime, and I don’t know where he is and I just want him back,” brokenhearted owner Elizabeth Perry told 19 News the day after he was stolen. “I don’t care about the car, we don’t care about material things, we just want him back.”

[ Family pleas for return of dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station ]

She considers her 4-year-old black miniature Goldendoodle named Sirius “Kota” Black to be her furry son and an irreplaceable member of her family.

Since the theft, her family had spent every moment searching for her pup.

“We’ve been putting him on Facebook, calling friends, texting friends, putting him on on Instagram, we’ve had alert for a pet Amber alert, we’ve called Shaker Heights, we’ve gone to Bedford police, going to Maple Heights Police,” Perry said back on Oct. 21.

[ Reward offered for return of pup stolen in Maple Heights ]

On Oct. 26, this family was made whole again thanks to a Good Samaritan and a 19 News viewer.

The same day Kota was stolen, a woman spotted him walking by himself on Northfield Road almost a mile away from the gas station he was taken from.

She opened her car door and Kota jumped right in.

Thinking he may have escaped from an apartment at the Southgate Towers nearby, the woman took photos of Kota and posted flyers in the area.

Soon after, that Good Samaritan’s daughter had a birthday party where Kota snuck into a few pictures.

When a 19 News viewer saw Kota in the party pictures, they immediately recognized him from the stories of the family pleading for his safe return.

The Good Samaritan then called Maple Heights Police asking if the dog she had found was in fact the missing Kota.

When police confirmed, she brought Kota to the Maple Heights Police station at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 to be reunited with his family.

Dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station found safe and sound
Dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station found safe and sound(WOIO)
Dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station found safe and sound
Dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station found safe and sound(WOIO)
Dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station found safe and sound
Dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station found safe and sound(WOIO)

Perry said Kota is doing just fine after getting a nice bath as soon as he got home and has already been playing with his ball in between jumping for joy with this family.

Dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station found safe and sound
Dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station found safe and sound(WOIO)

Surveillance video obtained by 19 News shows the thief took off in the car with Kota in the back seat.

“My nephew was at a gas station. Went in, when he came back the car was gone,” Perry explained.

The car has since been recovered, but police still need the community’s help with bringing the thief to justice.

Call police have any information on who may have stolen the car and Kota.

Family pleas for return of dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station
Family pleas for return of dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Welcoming new immigrants
Non-profit ‘Us Together’ is on artistic mission to make change for new immigrants, refugees
Cleveland Clinic launches breast cancer vaccine study
Example of the type of vehicle driven by suspicious Medina County driver
Medina County police departments continue search for suspicious driver
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in killing of Warrensville Heights teen