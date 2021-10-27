Domestic violence protection legislation, named Aisha’s Law, passes in Ohio House

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio House “overwhelmingly” passed House Bill 3, or Aisha’s Law, which would provide added protection for domestic violence cases.

Aisha’s Law is named after Aisha Fraser, who was stabbed to death in 2018 by her estranged husband, former Cuyahoga County judge Lance Mason.

The bill was initially unveiled in 2020.

Here are the details of Aisha’s Law, according to State Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland Heights), a sponsor of the bill.

Aisha’s Law would:

Expand the definition of “domestic violence” to include strangulation;

Create a new temporary emergency protection order that an individual can request outside of the court’s normal business hours;

Require police agencies to adopt rules and procedures for law enforcement officers to screen victims of domestic violence using an evidence-based lethality assessment screening tool to determine if the case should be referred to local or regional domestic violence advocacy services;

Require the Ohio Attorney General to adopt rules to require every peace officer and trooper who handles domestic violence complaints to complete biennial professional training that includes, among other items, the referral of high-risk victims to a local or regional domestic violence advocacy service;

Require law enforcement to inform victims of an alleged strangulation the medical dangers of strangulation and urge them to seek medical attention;

Increase domestic violence circumstances to the offense of aggravated murder;

Request the Ohio Supreme Court review the Ohio Rules of Evidence to consider how the Rules may better aid victims of domestic violence without diminishing the fundamental fairness to alleged perpetrators of domestic violence;

Create the Domestic Violence Drop Policy Study Committee to examine policies to protect domestic violence victims throughout the judicial process;

Allocates $150,000 to the Police Officers’ Training Academy Fee for the purpose of training police officers on how to respond to domestic violence calls.

Aisha’s Law now heads to the Senate for further consideration.

If you are a survivor of domestic violence looking for resources and referrals in Ohio, you can visit ODVN.org or call 614-781-9651.

If you are in an emergency, call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

