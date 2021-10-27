Driver injured after debris falls from Cleveland overpass through school bus windshield

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A piece of debris fell from an overpass along I-71 in Cleveland and crashed through the windshield of a school bus, according to police.

A report from the Cleveland Division of Police states that the debris came from an overpass near the I-71 south and West 130th Street interchange before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of the bus was injured as a result of the fallen debris. The severity of the driver’s injuries are not known.

No children were on the bus at the time, according to Cleveland police.

