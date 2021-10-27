2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver injured after debris falls from Cleveland overpass through school bus windshield

FILE
FILE(NBC12)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A piece of debris fell from an overpass along I-71 in Cleveland and crashed through the windshield of a school bus, according to police.

A report from the Cleveland Division of Police states that the debris came from an overpass near the I-71 south and West 130th Street interchange before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of the bus was injured as a result of the fallen debris. The severity of the driver’s injuries are not known.

No children were on the bus at the time, according to Cleveland police.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

