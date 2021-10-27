Lake County woman in hospital after boyfriend stabbed her before he was shot to death by deputies

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A community is still reeling after a tragedy on Tuesday. A woman was stabbed by her boyfriend during a standoff with police that lasted for hours and ended in his death.

It all started with a 911 call from a man threatening to kill someone early Tuesday morning.

“My initial reaction was that there were sirens going into Leroy, and that’s not very common around here, so immediately knew that something was off, and then when I found out what was off, I was stuck on it,” said Ellen Koleszar, the owner of Bunky’s pub’s niece.

When Lake County deputies arrived at the home on Leroy Center Road, they found a man armed with multiple guns restraining a woman at gunpoint. Investigators, later he came to her home to confront her about their relationship that escalated into him stabbing her multiple ties. Deputies eventually convinced the 57-year-old man to let the 60-year-old woman go. She’s currently in the hospital.

“It is such a tragedy, and it is so abnormal for it to happen here in the two years that I’ve worked here, and it’s a very close community everybody’s always willing to help everybody,” said Koleszar.

The man went back inside. At that point, the Lake County SWAT team came on scene. During negotiations, the man would go up to windows armed with two guns, often pointing them out the window. Investigators say he started breaking windows and pouring what appeared to be gasoline inside the home. Hours later, at about 9 in the morning, he started setting fires in the home. He then came out of the home with a gun in his hand and his finger on the trigger. The SWAT team urged the man to drop his weapon, but he wouldn’t. Officers fired non-lethal bullets at him, but it didn’t stop him. The man then pointed his rifle at deputies. Authorities say to stop him from escaping and hurting anyone else; they fired at him. Paramedics took him to the hospital, where he died. The victim is still in the hospital.

Ellen Koleszar works at a nearby bar called Bunky’s Pub; as someone whose been a victim of domestic violence herself, she wanted to do something to help her.

“It’s personal for me and just the fact that somebody was destroyed,” said Koleszar. “Not only was she destroyed, her house was destroyed like her whole entire life just got destroyed.”

The pub has a donation bucket. All proceeds will go directly to the victim and her family.

Multiple agencies out here investigating the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will be investigating the incident up to the point that SWAT arrived on scene. The arson investigative unit is investigating the cause of the fire, and BCI is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

