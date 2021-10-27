LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force served an arrest warrant on 43-year-old Brian Hitchens on Oct. 22 for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, Lorain police confirmed.

Police said Hitchens’ warrant stemmed from an investigation by the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit led by Det. Craig Payne.

As Hitchens was arrested on this warrant, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force saw contraband inside his home in the 3720 block of Clifton Avenue which resulted in the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit obtaining a search warrant, police said.

Police said that search warrant for the house lead detectives to find:

a loaded 9mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun

a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun

over 600 grams of marijuana

seven suspected oxycodone pills

digital scales with residue

other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking

over $40,000 in cash

As the investigation continued, detectives learned that Brian Hitchens had a storage unit believed to contain additional illegal contraband, police said.

According to police, a search warrant was obtained for the storage unit on Oct. 25 which lead to recovering over 825 grams of marijuana and additional 300 suspected oxycodone pills.

Lorain man arrested for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound (Lorain Police)

Additional charges could be forthcoming as this investigation continues, according to police.

Brian Hitchens (Lorain Police)

Police said the investigation was sparked by information given by neighborhood citizens in addition to the proactive efforts of the department’s patrol division.

Call the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit at 440-204-2108 or submit your tip at 411 if you suspect drug activity is taking place in your neighborhood.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

