2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain man arrested for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound

Lorain man arrested for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound
Lorain man arrested for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound(Lorain Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force served an arrest warrant on 43-year-old Brian Hitchens on Oct. 22 for trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, Lorain police confirmed.

Police said Hitchens’ warrant stemmed from an investigation by the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit led by Det. Craig Payne.

As Hitchens was arrested on this warrant, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force saw contraband inside his home in the 3720 block of Clifton Avenue which resulted in the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit obtaining a search warrant, police said.

Police said that search warrant for the house lead detectives to find:

  • a loaded 9mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun
  • a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun
  • over 600 grams of marijuana
  • seven suspected oxycodone pills
  • digital scales with residue
  • other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking
  • over $40,000 in cash

As the investigation continued, detectives learned that Brian Hitchens had a storage unit believed to contain additional illegal contraband, police said.

According to police, a search warrant was obtained for the storage unit on Oct. 25 which lead to recovering over 825 grams of marijuana and additional 300 suspected oxycodone pills.

Lorain man arrested for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound
Lorain man arrested for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound(Lorain Police)
Lorain man arrested for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound
Lorain man arrested for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound(Lorain Police)
Lorain man arrested for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound
Lorain man arrested for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound(Lorain Police)

Additional charges could be forthcoming as this investigation continues, according to police.

Brian Hitchens
Brian Hitchens(Lorain Police)

Police said the investigation was sparked by information given by neighborhood citizens in addition to the proactive efforts of the department’s patrol division.

Call the Lorain Police Narcotics Unit at 440-204-2108 or submit your tip at 411 if you suspect drug activity is taking place in your neighborhood.

Tipsters can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

A woman was stabbed by her boyfriend during a standoff with police that lasted for hours and...
Lake County woman in hospital after boyfriend stabbed her before he was shot to death by deputies
Woman’s body wrapped in plastic found on Tuscarawas County road
Dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station found safe and sound
Dog inside car stolen from Maple Heights gas station returned safe and sound
Woman’s body wrapped in plastic found on Tuscarawas County road
Woman’s body wrapped in plastic found on Tuscarawas County road