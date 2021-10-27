Medina County police departments continue search for suspicious driver

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers across the Medina county warned residents Monday of a concerning driver who slows down when children are outside, according to a Montville police Facebook post.

David Stefanec, who has lived in Hinckley for 11 years and has four children said the notice is disturbing.

“Nowadays anything doesn’t really surprise me, but in a little small town like this absolutely,” said Stefanec.

The Montville Police Department published sample images of the suspect’s vehicle Monday: a black Dodge Challenger.

It reportedly has a silver gas cap, Ohio license plates and damage to the back driver’s side bumper, the post said.

Law enforcement officers have received calls and followed social media posts on the suspect’s vehicle for months.

According to the post, there have also been reports of a similar vehicle blocking intersections and a driver taking pictures of children.

Stefanec, who runs a barbershop near the center of Medina, will keep watch for anything unusual.

“Great exposure over here, so our eyes are on the intersection, our eyes are obviously on everything that’s happening in town over here,” he said.

He also hopes his close-knit community will help keep authorities informed.

“Everybody knows everybody so the word is going to spread pretty quick,” he said.

Authorities in Medina and Brunswick; as well as in the Townships of Montville, Brunswick Hills Township, Granger, Guilford, Sharon, and Hinckley have been involved in the search.

If you live in Granger, Guilford, Hinckley or Sharon Township call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 330-725-6631, in Medina or Montville Townships call the Medina dispatch center at 330-725-7777, and in Brunswick or Brunswick Hills Township call the Brunswick dispatch center at 330-225-9111.

Hinckley Police Department is spearheading the investigation into the suspicious driver.

19 News reached out to the department, but no one was available for an interview.

