Northeast Ohio Weather: Another super soaker on the way to end the week

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cloud cover today will gradually clear out from east to west. The wind is lighter. Afternoon temperatures in the 55 to 60 degree range. Clear sky tonight. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 30s where the wind stays light. 40s elsewhere. A major storm is tracking through Oklahoma this morning. This system will give us another good shot of rain. The clouds roll in quickly tomorrow. We are dry during the day. Milder temperatures as readings go into the 60s in the afternoon. A shield of steady rain develops from southwest to northeast Thursday night. Friday will be nasty. Blustery with rain likely. The heaviest rain in the morning. High temperatures in the 50s. Many will see a 1 to 2 inch rain from this storm. It’s not going anywhere fast. More rain and drizzle Friday night and Saturday.

19 First Alert Forecast - 10/26/2021
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
