Rock & Roll Hall of Fame gives inside look at archive library ahead of induction ceremony

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you ever wondered where some of the most precious rock ‘n’ roll jewels are housed?

If so, you should check out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Library and Archives, located at Tri-C.

“It’s the most comprehensive repository of materials like this that is publicly available in the world,” said senior director Andy Leach.

Not only can you learn about an artist’s history, but you can also find really cool artifacts about their time specifically here in Cleveland.

For example, the library has photos from a music video shot by Bone Thugs-N-Harmony they filmed on East 99th and Sinclair.

They also use the library to gather things for the museum’s displays on inductees.

“It turns out Tina Turner is actually one of those celebrities who wrote a letter in support of the Rock Hall coming to Cleveland, so they ran that in Scene magazine and we were able to find that,” said librarian Laura Maidens.

So, if you’re looking to dive deeper into the rhythms that keep us all together, the Rock Hall library is your next afternoon well spent.

“We’re here just like all libraries and historical societies and museums, to collect and to preserve it for future generations,” said Leach.

