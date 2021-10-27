Rocky River’s Magnificat High School receives $2 million gift

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Magnificat High School President Moira Clark announced that the school received a $2 million gift from alumna Brittan Burke DiSanto and her husband, Fred DiSanto.

The money is the largest gift in the school’s history and will be used to fund the transformation of the visual arts wing, according to a press release.

“Creativity and self-expression are valuable, lifelong skills cultivated through the arts. Our gift will provide an inspiring and collaborative visual arts environment, which supports the excellent, comprehensive education that Magnificat delivers to young women in our community,” said Brittan DiSanto.

According to the release, the donation from the DiSantos arrived during a national uptick in philanthropy supporting girls and women, which grew 36.4% from 2012 to 2017 according to the Women’s Philanthropy Institute.

“This extraordinary gift from Brittan and Fred DiSanto is a testament to the importance of our mission to educate young women holistically,” President Moira Clark said. “The new space will open up endless opportunities for our talented students, and the Magnificat Community is deeply grateful for the DiSantos’ incredibly generous support.”

The visual arts wing will be designed by educational architects Fielding International in partnership with Payto Architects, according to the release.

Regency Construction Services will manage the transformation of the new wing.

Construction will begin in May and will be completed by August before the 2022 to 2023 school year.

“The impact that the DiSantos’ transformational gift will have on our school will be felt for many generations to come and is an inspiration to the entire Magnificat Community,” said Board Chairperson Colleen Moran O’Neil ‘88.

