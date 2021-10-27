Sheriff identifies woman found wrapped in plastic on Tuscarawas County road

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman found wrapped in plastic on the side of a road Tuesday morning has been identified as Amber Sherrell, 38, of Tuscarawas County.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said Sherrell was identified through fingerprints.

Her cause of death has not yet been released, but Sheriff Campbell said foul play is suspected.

A person on their way to work Tuesday spotted the body around 6:27 a.m. along White Bridge Road off of SR 416 at the base of Seven-Mile Drive in Goshen Township.

Sheriff Campbell said investigators are now working to reconstruct a timeline of those who last saw or spoke to Sherrell.

If you have any information, please call the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office at 330-339-2000.

