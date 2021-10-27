2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sheriff identifies woman found wrapped in plastic on Tuscarawas County road

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The woman found wrapped in plastic on the side of a road Tuesday morning has been identified as Amber Sherrell, 38, of Tuscarawas County.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said Sherrell was identified through fingerprints.

Her cause of death has not yet been released, but Sheriff Campbell said foul play is suspected.

A person on their way to work Tuesday spotted the body around 6:27 a.m. along White Bridge Road off of SR 416 at the base of Seven-Mile Drive in Goshen Township.

Sheriff Campbell said investigators are now working to reconstruct a timeline of those who last saw or spoke to Sherrell.

If you have any information, please call the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office at 330-339-2000.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Two guardians rest on the Hope Memorial Bridge within site of Progressive Field, Friday, July...
Roller derby team claims ‘consumer confusion,’ sues Cleveland Indians over use of Guardians name
Amherst police step up patrols due to burglaries
Lorain man arrested for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound
Lorain man arrested for trafficking in fentanyl-related compound
A woman was stabbed by her boyfriend during a standoff with police that lasted for hours and...
Lake County woman in hospital after boyfriend stabbed her before he was shot to death by deputies