The Long Drink’s “Witch’s Brew”

Ingredients:

● 1.5 oz Midori – A Japanese melon liqueur

● 1.5 oz Triple Sec

● 1 oz fresh lemon juice

● 1 can of Traditional or Strong Long Drink

Instructions:

1. Add The Long Drink, Midori, Triple Sec and lemon juice to a cocktail mixing glass (or cocktail shaker). Add 2 handfuls of regular ice cubes and stir until cold.

2. Pour into a glass and garnish with a cocktail cherry.