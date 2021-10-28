19 News Reporter Harry Boomer gets COVID-19 booster shot live on air

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After getting his first two COVID-19 vaccine shots, reporter Harry Boomer lined up to get a booster shot on Wednesday.

Boomer, who received the Moderna vaccine, got his booster of the same formula he got before.

The booster shot is a half dose of the original shot.

While on air, Boomer encouraged those who have not been vaccinated or those eligible for the booster to join him to help stamp out COVID-19.

People over 65 and those 18 and over with certain medical conditions and those working in at-risk jobs can get the booster according to the CDC.

Boomer also spoke with Marcia Regger, the Assistant Director of Nursing and Infectious Diseases at the Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services about how people are responding to being able to get a booster.

She said folks are rushing in to get the extra protection.

