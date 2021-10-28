2 Strong 4 Bullies
Arrest made in Frank Q. Jackson’s murder

By Brian Koster
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Cleveland Municipal records, there has been an arrest made in the murder of Frank Q. Jackson.

Police arrested 29-year-old Robert Shepard of Cleveland.

Our sources say the suspect is not the shooter but was involved in the crime.

The mayor’s grandson was gunned down last month in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood.

A silver sedan with tinted windows was caught on camera leaving the scene.

Shortly before his death, a third party dropped Frank Q. Jackson off near the intersection, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the case.

Then someone ran up to him and shot him multiple times, the source said.

There is currently no information on when Shepard’s first court appearance will be.

19 News will have more information when it’s made available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

