Bedford School District casts wide net to develop security plan

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford High School remains closed and will remain so until at least Wednesday as the district works to put together a school security plan after multiple fights and the ongoing threat of violence forced the district, in consultation with the Bedford Police Department, to close the school.

Bedford Police Deputy Chief Rick Stuls said the department and the school district officials have worked tirelessly to put together a comprehensive security plan that will ensure the safety of students and every staff member in the building.

The district has also reached an agreement for security services with SACS Consulting and Investigative Services, an Akron-based company that provided security for the 2020 Presidential Debate that was held at Case Western Reserve University and the Republican National Convention that was held in Cleveland.

“We’re all in the same room trying to throw some ideas and figure out what is going on to work best for the students and teachers to not interfere with school to make sure the kids are safe,” Stuls said.

A critical piece moving forward will be making sure the families in the district know exactly what to expect when their kids head back to school.

“They don’t want any surprises with the kids or the parents, they want everything in place they want to tell them ahead of time, when they come to school this is how it will proceed, this is how it is going to happen,” Stuls said.

As it stands right now the district has some cameras in the high school and they employ security guards, but there will certainly be major security enhancements in place, quite possibly metal detectors, by the time the doors are back open.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.