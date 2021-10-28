Burke Lakefront Airport receives scrutiny about whether it’s even necessary

Discussions continue over best use for the prime land it sits on (North Marginal, Cleveland)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, Hopkins got the news that Alaska Airlines will be joining its schedule of flights.

The old question arises about whether Burke Lakefront Airport which is just 18 minutes away from Hopkins is worth the valuable land it sits on - the shore of one of Cleveland’s greatest resources, Lake Erie.

For years people and politicians have debated if Burke should occupy such a coveted place, 450 acres of prime real estate.

Former Cleveland Mayor and congressman and recent Cleveland mayoral Dennis Kucinich says the waterfront property should be used more for the people of Greater Cleveland and the nation.

“Burke really has outlived its usefulness as an airport. I personally think it would make a fantastic lakefront park. That land belongs to the people. It could have gardens, fountains and not just be the pride of Cleveland but the pride of Ohio and the pride of America.”

