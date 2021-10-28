2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Burke Lakefront Airport receives scrutiny about whether it’s even necessary

By Harry Boomer
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Discussions continue over best use for the prime land it sits on
Discussions continue over best use for the prime land it sits on(North Marginal, Cleveland)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, Hopkins got the news that Alaska Airlines will be joining its schedule of flights.

The old question arises about whether Burke Lakefront Airport which is just 18 minutes away from Hopkins is worth the valuable land it sits on - the shore of one of Cleveland’s greatest resources, Lake Erie.

For years people and politicians have debated if Burke should occupy such a coveted place, 450 acres of prime real estate.

Former Cleveland Mayor and congressman and recent Cleveland mayoral Dennis Kucinich says the waterfront property should be used more for the people of Greater Cleveland and the nation.

“Burke really has outlived its usefulness as an airport. I personally think it would make a fantastic lakefront park. That land belongs to the people. It could have gardens, fountains and not just be the pride of Cleveland but the pride of Ohio and the pride of America.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Local companies say Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has helped boost business
Woman dies in Amherst Township mobile home explosion
Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood (File photo).
How Old Brooklyn continues fight against crime, food insecurity amid neighborhood growth
Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood (File photo.)
New apartments, retail, parks coming soon to Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood