Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals hold briefing on COVID-19 vaccines for children, booster shots

FILE
FILE
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Leading health experts with the Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals held a joint media briefing on Thursday to discuss a variety of coronavirus-related topics.

Cleveland Clinic’s chief of medical operations Dr. Robert Wyllie and chair of the Department of Critical Care Medicine Dr. Hassan Khouli was joined by the president of University Hospitals’ Academic & External Affairs and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Daniel Simon and director of Pediatric Infection Control with Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital Dr. Claudia Hoyen for 12:30 p.m. remarks.

Topics included the COVID-19 boosters and vaccine shots for children.

