Cleveland police involved in standoff on city’s East side

(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers and the SWAT Team have a home surrounded in the city’s Lee-Seville neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area of E. 144th Street and Cranwood Avenue early Thursday morning.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

19 News has reached to Cleveland police for additional information.

