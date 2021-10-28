2 Strong 4 Bullies
Help protect Ohio’s grape, wine industry by reducing spread of spotted lanternfly

FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown,...
FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. According to Rhode Island state environmental officials, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, the insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops has been found recently in the state. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Avery Williams
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s grape and wine industry is facing a new threat: the spotted lanternfly.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture on Thursday issued a quarantine to combat the spread of the destructive plant pest.

According to a news release, the department is calling on residents of Jefferson and Cuyahoga counties to be extra careful.

The spotted lanternfly was found in both counties and could further spread if infested objects are moved.

Complete this self-inspection checklist if you plan to travel outside county lines with any items listed below.

  • Tree branches
  • Nursery stock
  • Firewood
  • Logs
  • Any outdoor items that pose a risk

According to a release, the spotted lanternfly is fond of grapevines, fruit trees, hops, blueberry, oak, pine, poplar and walnut.

They eat stems and leaves, leading to problems that may kill the plants.

The adult pest is described by the Ohio Department of Agriculture as roughly one inch in size with a black body and colorful red/black wings.

Nurseries, arborists and loggers who ship certain products out of infested counties may need to be covered by a compliance agreement. Call 614-728-6400 with questions.

The adult spotted lanternfly remains active through the first frost, according to the release.

Click here to report a sighting of the destructive plant pest.

