Hundreds honor life of kidnapped 10-year-old girl murdered 32 years ago

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - For three decades, a killer has roamed the streets. Amy Mihaljevic disappeared 32 years ago today, and new DNA evidence is providing renewed hope.

It’s a case her community continues to push to solve, and they’ve come together to honor their vow to never forget her life.

The 10-year-old Bay Middle School student was kidnapped 32 years ago on Oct. 27 from the Bay Square Shopping Plaza.

The case remains unsolved but has never grown cold as hundreds came together to walk a mile in the shoes of Amy Mihaljevic.

The group took the same path the little girl took before she was kidnapped and murdered.

Her body was found 100 days later in Ashland County.

Her father, Mark Milhaljevic walked in his daughter’s memory and was overwhelmed by the number of people who joined him, “The loyalty they’ve had to this and their compassion, so many adjectives I could be using.”

The walk to remember goes the extra mile like supporters, and the family says police have done by never letting the case grow cold, and now new DNA is a source of new hope, “I’ve never really lost hope. But it’s probably reinvigorated. It relit the fire even higher than it was before,” Mark Mihaljevic told 19 News.

The event organized by Bay Middle School teacher Mark Kevesdy was also designed to bring awareness to the city’s Amy Fund. You can log onto: Walkforamy.org for details on how the money raised goes towards DNA testing, forensic genealogy and to help cover expenses for the retired FBI Agent who, along with Bay Village Police, are dedicated to solving the decades-old case.

Mark Mihaljevic says, “People care, and it’s not over.”

As the group walked to the memorial garden for Amy in the back of the middle school, they lit candles and placed flowers at the newly placed boulder with her name.

Then, they tied white ribbons around the branches of the memorial trees.

Kevesdy says, “As a token of our commitment, they tie those white ribbons there until Feb. 8, the day her body was found.”

A community that has wrapped its arms around the victim’s family to let them know Amy was everyone’s daughter, and they’re determined to get justice no matter how long it takes.

Amy’s brother Jason Mihaljevic, who was only 13 when she was kidnapped and murdered, could not hold back tears as he addressed the crowd, “I literally don’t know what to say, guys. This is amazing. And I hope next year we come back here in celebration.”

The Bay Village Police Chief has asked anyone with information to come forward, please.

S $50,000 reward is being offered for information that solves this decades-old child murder.

