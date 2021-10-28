Jarvis Landry “feeling a lot better,” expects to play Sunday “for sure”
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns wide receiver says he’s feeling much better and expects to play Sunday “for sure.”
Baker Mayfield is a different story.
“He’s been fighting,” Landry said Thursday. “He’s handling it the right way, like a pro.”
Mayfield missed last week’s win over Denver with an injured shoulder but did practice Wednesday.
Catch the Browns and Steelers Sunday at 1 p.m. on 19 News, preceded by Tailgate 19 at 11 a.m. and followed by the 5th Quarter at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.