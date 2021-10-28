2 Strong 4 Bullies
Justin Bibb, Kevin Kelley, faceoff in final Cleveland mayoral debate

Bibb and Kelley will be the lone candidates for Mayor when polls open on Election Day.
City of Cleveland skyline and Lorain-Carnegie Bridge
City of Cleveland skyline and Lorain-Carnegie Bridge
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Justin Bibb, a non-profit executive, and Kevin Kelley, the City Council President, will face off for their final mayoral debate on Thursday sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Greater CLE.

The debate catches both candidates as Justin Bibb leads a recent poll done by Baldwin Wallace. Both have faced off in numerous debates before this, with election day less than a week away.

