Justin Bibb, Kevin Kelley, faceoff in final Cleveland mayoral debate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Justin Bibb, a non-profit executive, and Kevin Kelley, the City Council President, will face off for their final mayoral debate on Thursday sponsored by The League of Women Voters of Greater CLE.

The debate catches both candidates as Justin Bibb leads a recent poll done by Baldwin Wallace. Both have faced off in numerous debates before this, with election day less than a week away.

