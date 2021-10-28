Lee-Miles woman says neighbor’s unsanitary home affecting neighbors; seeks accountability

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Roselyn English is tired of the consequences of what she insists is an unsanitary neighbor, and wants anyone responsible to make changes.

“Do I have to move?” she asked Thursday in an interview with 19 News at her home on Harvard Ave.

For the past year and a half, English explains she’s faced problems such as trash and garbage left behind by her neighbor.

The trash creates problems for her and other neighbors in the area.

Notably, she claims the lack of cleanliness leads to roaches appearing near her home.

“I can’t live like that,” English, who has lived in her home for 4 decades, said. “I’ve never had a roach, I’ve never had anything like that in my life.”

English explains the bugs move through visible gaps in her neighbors home—be it vents or cracks in walls and windows—only to end up in bins and containers in her backyard. She has already taken steps to place roach traps, as well as insecticide chalk along the perimeter of her home closest to her neighbor.

When asked about the current state of her roach concerns, English said the “roaches have gotten out of hand. I talked to the person that lives in the house and asked how it’s going. [They] said ‘I don’t have as many as i used to.’”

After making multiple calls to various city officials, the Harvard Avenue resident said the city’s Health Department could look into the home. She says inspectors need to see it for themselves.

19 News reached out to Ward 1 Councilman Joe Jones, as well as the City of Cleveland, but no one was available.

English also received a letter from the possible property manager of the neighboring house, Magnolia Properties.

In the message, the writer suggested for English to speak to her neighbor herself.

English’s sister, Melissa Smith, who has taken part in gathering correspondence related to the issue, doesn’t agree.

“It’s not your responsibility to throw away my shoes if they’re torn,” she said. “I’m the only one who’s got to walk in them.”

19 News also attempted to fine Magnolia Properties online and make calls, but have not been able to reach anyone in charge of the building.

English’s patience is running thin; she hopes something can be done about her neighbor’s home before any pest or bug makes it any closer to her home. “Enough is enough,” she said.

