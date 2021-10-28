Local companies say Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has helped boost business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s no doubt the Rock and Roll Hall and Fame induction ceremony will bring in some extra dollars to the city of Cleveland.

“Events like these when they come to the city are just great for the city you know,” said Nina Parson, director of sales and marketing at Company Car.

Nina Parson has been busy all week coordinating rides for record executives and some A-List celebrities attending the ceremony.

Company Car is a locally owned car service. Parson says the last time they were this busy: the NFL draft.

“It makes a ton of work, a ton of income for the area. I love what destination Cleveland and the Sports commission do to pull events like this to come here,” said Parson.

Parson says Company Car needs events like the induction ceremony to help its bottom line, especially after being hit so hard by the pandemic.

Ryan Harmon from Lasting Impressions tent and event rental services echoes those same thoughts.

“It is making up for some of those private, more social events compared to just those tented events,” said Harmon.

Harmon says the ceremony also brings in other smaller events that can help pull in more money.

“20 something months of not really doing large events due to the pandemic, it’s nice to get back into the swing of things, it’s nice to be able to showcase the city and Cleveland is a real city that can showcase these large events,” said Harmon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.